TCI asks Atlantia's board to reject CDP-led consortium bid for motorway unit

Francesca Landini
Activist hedge fund TCI, which holds an indirect stake of around 10% in Atlantia, asked the board of the Italian group to reject an offer by a consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for Atlantia's stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit.

"No deal is better than a bad deal, especially a bad deal and a wrong price," said Jonathan Amouyal, Partner of TCI Advisory Services, in a emailed comment to Reuters.

TCI said Atlantia's board should ask international banks to prepare a fairness opinion on Autostrade per l'Italia's stake sale.

