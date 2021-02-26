TCI asks Atlantia's board to reject CDP-led consortium bid for motorway unit

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI, which holds an indirect stake of around 10% in Atlantia ATL.MI, asked the board of the Italian group to reject an offer by a consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for Atlantia's stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit.

"No deal is better than a bad deal, especially a bad deal and a wrong price," said Jonathan Amouyal, Partner of TCI Advisory Services, in a emailed comment to Reuters.

TCI said Atlantia's board should ask international banks to prepare a fairness opinion on Autostrade per l'Italia's stake sale.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

