TCG BDC (FRA:6JR) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 15.32

The average one-year price target for TCG BDC (FRA:6JR) has been revised to 15.32 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 14.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.22 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from the latest reported closing price of 13.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCG BDC. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6JR is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 12,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JR by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JR by 29.92% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JR by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 367K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JR by 30.29% over the last quarter.

Muzinich holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6JR by 8.24% over the last quarter.

