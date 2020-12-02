TCF Financial (TCF) Selects Entrust as Instant Debit Card Issuer

TCF Financial Corporation’s TCF banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, has selected Entrust to provide instant debit card issuance technology and services at most of its banking centers in the Midwest.

With this move, TCF’s clients will be able to avail Entrust’s instant issuance solution and receive a personalized card immediately after opening an account. Also, replacement of lost or stolen cards will be done easily and quickly in about 465 banking centers of TCF.

Also, Entrust will help TCF with enhanced card color and quality and comprehensive services for its instant issuance fleet at most of TCF’s banking centers.

Entrust instant issuance solutions include cloud-based or on-premises card personalization and activation software, high-quality desktop card printers and embosser and a suite of services for monitoring devices, managing supplies and supporting users remotely and onsite.

The company believes that the deal with Entrust will be advantageous for TCF as it will be able to remotely control and manage the instant issuance printers, smoothly manage maintenance of systems and supplies across its footprint. Also, it expects to make the job easier for frontline employees by helping them enhance banking experience for customers.

Jake Buckingham, vice president, debit and credit card product manager at TCF, said “TCF Bank is pleased to be able to provide this core benefit to our customers across our footprint, enhancing their experience with our bank. With this deployment, our customers can receive a personalized, contactless chip-enabled, TCF debit card on the spot in our banking centers”.

Shares of TCF Financial have gained 5.8% over the past six months compared with the 12.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Wall Street banks have also been taking steps to improve digital experience of their customers. Wells Fargo WFC introduced a new virtual payment system to ensure smooth transactions for its corporate customers. Also, Huntington Bancshares HBAN is upgrading the software of its entire ATM network (about 1,330 ATMs as of Sep 30) and replace about 400 machines by 2020 end.

First Horizon FHN announced partnership with Interchecks to launch a payments platform — ClearPath Fast Payments — to enable faster and convenient payments that would be more accessible to businesses and customers.

