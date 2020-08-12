TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.36, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCF was $29.36, representing a -38.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.46 and a 73.11% increase over the 52 week low of $16.96.

TCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports TCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.98%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

