TCF Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TCF

In trading on Monday, shares of TCF Financial Corp (Symbol: TCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.17, changing hands as low as $40.50 per share. TCF Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCF's low point in its 52 week range is $35.96 per share, with $47.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.83.

