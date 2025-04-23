$TCBX Earnings Results: $TCBX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TCBX ($TCBX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $45,900,000, missing estimates of $47,070,623 by $-1,170,623.

$TCBX Insider Trading Activity

$TCBX insiders have traded $TCBX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM BOBBORA (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 3,450 shares for an estimated $115,930 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LIZ EBER (See Remarks) purchased 50 shares for an estimated $1,862

$TCBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $TCBX stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

