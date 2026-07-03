TCBS Trades at a Huge Premium: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. TCBS operates Broadstreet Bank, providing consumer, commercial and real estate lending, deposit services, and a range of banking products through its branch network in East Texas. Over the past year, the company’s shares have gained 10.4%, outperforming the Banks – Southeast industry’s 10.3% growth.

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The stock’s solid performance reflects improving profitability, disciplined balance-sheet management and a strategy focused on measured expansion into attractive growth markets.

As investors evaluate whether the rally has further room to run, it is worth examining the operational factors that continue to support the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Key Drivers Supporting TCBS Stock

Sustained Earnings Momentum Reflects Strong Operating Execution: Texas Community Bancshares started 2026 on a strong footing, reporting first-quarter 2026 net income of $836,000, up 30% from $643,000 in the year-ago quarter. Notably, the earnings improvement came despite a modest decline in average earning assets, indicating that higher profitability stemmed from stronger operating performance rather than simple balance-sheet expansion.

Income before taxes increased 27.5% year over year to $955,000, while net interest income after the provision for credit losses improved to $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The company also recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings, highlighting the consistency of its execution and the effectiveness of its long-term operating strategy.

First-quarter 2026 net income alone surpassed the company’s entire 2021 earnings of $518,000, illustrating the significant progress TCBS has made in strengthening its earnings profile.

Expansion Into Dallas-Fort Worth Market Opens Growth Opportunities: Texas Community Bancshares is gradually expanding beyond its traditional East Texas franchise, positioning itself to benefit from faster-growing banking markets.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company broke ground on a branch in Terrell, TX, targeting the rapidly expanding outer Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. Management noted that the local market holds more than $1 billion in deposits while currently being served by only a limited number of banking competitors.

The expansion offers an opportunity to diversify the company’s deposit base, increase commercial lending activity and strengthen its long-term earnings potential while maintaining its established community banking model. Successful execution could significantly expand TCBS’s addressable market over time.

Loan Repricing Should Support Margin Expansion: Beyond loan originations, Texas Community Bancshares possesses a built-in earnings catalyst through the gradual repricing of its existing loan portfolio.

Management indicated that more than $80 million of loans currently earn interest rates of 4% or less and are expected to mature over time before being replaced with loans originated at prevailing market rates. Additionally, the bank has increasingly shifted its commercial loan portfolio toward adjustable-rate loans and shorter fixed-rate structures.

As older, lower-yielding assets roll off the balance sheet, higher-yielding replacements could steadily improve portfolio yields and the net interest margin, providing a multi-year earnings tailwind without requiring aggressive loan growth.

Debt Profile Remains Manageable Despite Elevated Leverage

Texas Community Bancshares maintains a higher leverage profile than many regional banking peers. Its debt-to-capital ratio stands at 43.39% compared with the banking industry average of 31.19%.

However, the company has taken steps to improve its funding profile. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined to $41.6 million as of March 31, 2026, following the early repayment of $4 million in borrowings. Management has also continued growing its lower-cost deposit base, helping reduce funding costs while strengthening the overall balance-sheet flexibility.

Although leverage remains above the industry average, ongoing debt reduction efforts and improved funding mix partially offset this concern.

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TCBS Trades at a Premium Valuation

Texas Community Bancshares currently trades at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.59X, above the banking industry average of 11.75X.

The premium valuation suggests that investors have already priced in much of the company’s recent operational improvement, including its record earnings growth, expanding margins and geographic expansion strategy.

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Should Investors Buy TCBS Stock at the Current Premium?

Texas Community Bancshares continues to execute well across several important operating metrics. Record earnings, improving profitability and an embedded loan repricing opportunity. The expansion into the high-growth Dallas-Fort Worth market also provides multiple long-term growth catalysts. In addition, management's efforts to improve funding flexibility and reduce higher-cost borrowings strengthen the company's financial position.

However, the stock already trades at a premium valuation relative to the industry, while leverage remains above peer levels. Although these factors do not diminish the company's long-term growth prospects, they may limit near-term upside following the stock's 10% rally over the past year.

Overall, long-term investors seeking exposure to a well-managed community bank with improving fundamentals may still find TCBS attractive despite its premium valuation. Existing shareholders can continue to benefit from the company's earnings momentum, while prospective investors may consider accumulating shares gradually or waiting for a more attractive entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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