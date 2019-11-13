TCBI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.30, changing hands as low as $57.68 per share. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCBI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.86 per share, with $66.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.42.

