TC PipeLines (TCP) Stock Up 4.6% Following Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of TC PipeLines TCP have gained 4.6% ever since third-quarter 2020 results were reported on Nov 10. Investors are pleased about the firm’s better-than-expected earnings as well as revenues.

TC PipeLines delivered earnings of 90 cents a unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents and also increasing 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents, attributable to higher revenues of PNGTS on the back of its extension projects, and lower operating and maintenance expenses.

Also, quarterly transmission revenues of $99 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million and also improved from $93 million in third-quarter 2019.

Distribution & Cash Flow

TC PipeLines announced third-quarter cash distribution of 65 cents per unit, in line with the year-ago figure. Notably, this marks the 86th quarterly distribution by the partnership.

The firm's distributable cash flow (DCF) decreased to $36 million in the quarter under review from $78 million in the year-ago period due to weak adjusted EBITDA and higher normal-course maintenance capital expenditures at GTN Xpress. Moreover, the coverage ratio for the third quarter came in at 0.8X. A coverage ratio lower than 1 implies that the partnership is not generating enough cash in any given period (in this case, third quarter) to cover its distribution.

In the reported quarter, TC PipeLines distributed $47 million in cash, same as the year-ago level.

TC PipeLines, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TC PipeLines, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TC PipeLines, LP Quote

Pipeline Systems' Performance

Great Lakes: Earnings of $10 million generated from equity investment increased 25% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $8 million.

Northern Border Pipeline: Equity earnings totaled $22 million, up 46.6% from the prior-year level of $15 million.

Iroquois: Equity earnings amounted to $7 million, down 12.5% from the prior-year figure.

Expenses

Operation and maintenance expenses were $16 million in the quarter, lower than the year-ago number of $18 million. General/administrative expenses summed $1 million, lower than the year-ago number of $2 million. Property taxes increased to $7 million from $6 million a year ago. Depreciation costs came in at $29 million, higher than the year-ago level of $19 million. Financial and other charges fell to $17 million from $20 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, TC PipeLines’ cash and cash equivalents were worth $253 million. The partnership had a long-term debt of $1.76 billion, representing total debt to total capital of 68.7%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TC Pipelines currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Oasis Petroleum Inc OASPQ, Antero Resources Corporation AR and Matador Resources Company MTDR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TC PipeLines, LP (TCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OASPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.