TC PipeLines' (TCP) Earnings Top, DCF Decreases Y/Y in Q2

TC PipeLines TCP delivered better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2020. The firm reported earnings of 78 cents a unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents and also increasing 4% from the year-ago quarter’s 75 cents, attributable to higher revenues of PNGTS from its extension projects and lower operating and maintenance expenses.

Also, quarterly transmission revenues of $95 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million and improved from $93 million recorded in second-quarter 2019 as well.

Distribution & Cash Flow

TC PipeLines announced second-quarter cash distribution of 65 cents per unit, in line with the year-ago figure. Notably, this marks the 85th quarterly distribution by the partnership.

The firm's distributable cash flow (DCF) decreased to $55 million in the quarter under review from $70 million in the year-ago period due to weak adjusted EBITDA and higher normal-course maintenance capital expenditures at GTN Xpress. However, the coverage ratio for the second quarter came in at an impressive 1.2x. A coverage ratio in excess of 1 implies that the partnership is generating more than enough cash in any given period (in this case, second quarter) to cover its distribution.

In the reported quarter, TC PipeLines distributed $47 million in cash, same as the year-ago level.

Pipeline Systems' Performance

Great Lakes: Earnings of $9 million generated from equity investment matched the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Northern Border Pipeline: Equity earnings totaled $13 million, marginally lower than the prior-year level.

Iroquois: Equity earnings amounted to $7 million, flat with the prior-year figure.

Expenses

Operation and maintenance expenses were $16 million in the quarter, lower than the year-ago number of $17 million. General/administrative expenses summed $2 million, unchanged from the year-ago number. Property taxes increased to $7 million from $6 million a year ago. Depreciation costs came in at $19 million, same as the year-ago level. Financial and other charges also fell to $18 million from $21 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, TC PipeLines’ cash and cash equivalents were worth $215 million. The partnership had a long-term debt of $1.76 billion, representing total debt to total capital of 69.1%.

