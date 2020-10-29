Dividends
TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that TCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.96, the dividend yield is 8.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCP was $28.96, representing a -35.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.65 and a 60.89% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

TCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). TCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.7. Zacks Investment Research reports TCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.07%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TCP as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
  • Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
  • First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)
  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
  • First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 1.61% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of TCP at 5.64%.

