TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that TCP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCP was $30.63, representing a -27.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.25 and a 70.17% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

TCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). TCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports TCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.35%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TCP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 11.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TCP at 5.05%.

