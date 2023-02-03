TC Energy's (TRP) Coastal GasLink Cost to Balloon Further

TC Energy TRP, a Canadian energy company, has released an updated cost estimate for the Coastal GasLink Project. The company’s cost estimate for the project’s completion has increased to approximately C$14.5 billion, due to factors like labor market conditions, contractor underperformance, and unexpected events such as adverse weather.

Six months ago, TC Energy nearly doubled its cost estimate for the Coastal GasLink pipeline to nearly C$9 billion. If construction continues into 2024, the cost of its Coastal GasLink project could rise by another C$1.2 billion. According to the company, due to strong market interest, it may increase its planned C$5 billion asset-sale programme to cover the increased costs.

According to the company, the increased costs were caused by a combination of factors such as supply chain constraints, the impact of Covid-19 on construction schedules, and increased material costs. TC Energy stated that it is actively pursuing cost mitigants and recoveries that may partially offset some of the costs, though some of these may not be determined until the project is in service.

The project is currently 83% complete, with mechanical completion expected by the end of 2023. TC Energy's 2023 capital expenditure outlook has been revised to $11.5-$12.0 billion, reflecting its increased costs.

The company's CEO, François Poirier, stated that the project will provide benefits to various stakeholders and play a role in global energy security and emissions reduction. The company's priorities for 2023 include project execution, balance sheet and financial flexibility, asset returns, and low-carbon opportunities. Due to an increase in the Coastal GasLink project’s expected cost, TC Energy will recognize an impairment to its equity investment in the project in its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results.

TC Energy, a provider of energy infrastructure, builds and operates energy infrastructure such as natural gas pipelines, liquids pipelines, power generation facilities, and gas storage facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.