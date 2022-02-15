TC Energy's quarterly profit falls

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower volumes moved on its U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone pipeline system.

Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$1.1 billion ($864.78 million), or C$1.14 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$1.12 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

