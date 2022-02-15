US Markets
TRP

TC Energy's quarterly profit falls

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canada's TC Energy reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower volumes moved on its U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone pipeline system.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower volumes moved on its U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone pipeline system.

Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$1.1 billion ($864.78 million), or C$1.14 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$1.12 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular