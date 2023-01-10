TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 7 Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9758), with shares changing hands as low as $16.09 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRD was trading at a 34.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRD shares, versus TRP:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7:
In Tuesday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are up about 0.1%.
