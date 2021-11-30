TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 7, Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9758), with shares changing hands as low as $21.55 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRD was trading at a 12.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRD shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7:

In Tuesday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are off about 1.2%.

