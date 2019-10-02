TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 5 Yield Pushes Past 5%

Markets

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.5657), with shares changing hands as low as $11.08 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRC was trading at a 54.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRC shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5:

In Wednesday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) is currently down about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are off about 1%.

