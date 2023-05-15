TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 5 Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4873), with shares changing hands as low as $10.81 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRC was trading at a 56.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRC shares, versus TRP:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5:
In Monday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are down about 0.2%.
Also see: CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter
NEP Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of DYNC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.