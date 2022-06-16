TC Energy's Preferred Shares Series 5 Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4873), with shares changing hands as low as $13.59 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRC was trading at a 43.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRC shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5:

In Thursday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (TSX: TRP-PRC.TO) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are down about 2.9%.

