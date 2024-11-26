News & Insights

TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 3 Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4235), with shares changing hands as low as $14.01 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRB was trading at a 43.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRB shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3:

In Tuesday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are down about 0.4%.

