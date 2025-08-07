TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 3, Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRB shares, versus TRP:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are trading flat.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: Technical Analysis Channel
DMYT market cap history
ZTS Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.