TC Energy's Preferred Series 7 Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

February 04, 2025 — 02:50 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4963), with shares changing hands as low as $21.29 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRD was trading at a 14.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRD shares, versus TRP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7:

TRP.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (TSX: TRP-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are up about 1.4%.

