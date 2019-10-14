TC Energy's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.538), with shares changing hands as low as $10.68 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRB was trading at a 56.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRB shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3:

In Monday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) is currently up about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are off about 0.8%.

