TC Energy's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.538), with shares changing hands as low as $11.93 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRB was trading at a 51.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP.PRB shares, versus TRP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3:

In Thursday trading, TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: TRP-PRB.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TRP.TO) are up about 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.