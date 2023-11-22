TC Energy's pipeline failure in Virginia caused by corrosion -source

Nov 22 (Reuters) - TC Energy's TRP.TO Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline segment in Virginia failed in July due to a mixture of stress corrosion cracking and external corrosion, a source familiar with the pipeline's operations said on Wednesday.

The pipeline has been operating at reduced pressure since July, under a corrective action order from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), after detecting a pressure drop caused by an unforeseen incident.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.