TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline operating at reduced rates for third day

Nia Williams Reuters
One of Canada's major oil export arteries, the Keystone pipeline, was operating at reduced rates for a third day on Wednesday, operator TC Energy said in a statement, as repairs continued on a third-party power facility in South Dakota.

TC said there is currently no timeline for completion of repairs and restoration of power service. The 590,000 barrel-per-day pipeline ships crude from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

Calgary-based TC declared force majeure on Keystone deliveries on Monday but has not specified the impact on volumes.

A pump station near Huron, South Dakota, was shut down due to damage to a third-party power utility on Sunday.

