TC Energy Unveils Strategic Plans for 2025

November 12, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

TC Energy is set to host its annual Investor Day, where its leadership will outline the company’s strategic priorities and growth objectives for 2025. This event promises to provide insights into how the company plans to continue delivering sustainable returns for investors while addressing energy challenges. The webcast will be accessible online, making it a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to stay informed.

