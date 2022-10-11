TC Energy (TRP) to Set Up Its First Solar Energy Farm in Canada

TC Energy TRP stated that it would commence pre-construction work on Saddlebrook Solar, TRP’s first Canadian solar power project, in Alberta.

TC Energy intends to invest C$146 million in the solar project, which will have the capacity to produce 81 megawatts (MW) of sufficient energy to power 20,000 homes annually. The company stated that it obtained all regulatory approvals and permits for the project and that construction is anticipated to be concluded in 2023.

The project will include a flow battery energy storage system. This will help lower greenhouse gas emissions in Alberta and is supported by C$10 million from Emissions Reduction Alberta.

Moreover, in the past two years, TRP acquired more than 400 MW of renewable energy via power purchase agreements in Alberta.

TC Energy’s executive vice president and president of power & energy solutions, Corey Hessen, mentioned that this project would be the first utility-scale solar project to be fully developed and delivered by TRP. “This investment bolsters our ability to deliver low-carbon solutions for our customers and underscores our commitment to add renewable energy to the local electricity grid,” he ended.

TC Energy Corporation is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. Established in 1951, the company is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TRP is also involved in other businesses, including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.

TC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include HF Sinclair DINO, Gulfport Energy GPOR and Murphy USA MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HF Sinclair’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 10.5% upward over the past 60 days from $12.79 per share to $14.14.

The consensus mark for DINO’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $14.14 per share, up 830.3% from the year-ago earnings of $1.52.

Estimates for Gulfport Energy’s 2022 earnings have been revised about 9.3% upward over the past 60 days from $20.45 per share to $22.35.

Gulfport Energy is valued at around $1.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $22.35 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy USA’s 2022 EPS has been revised upward by about 14% over the past 60 days from $21.39 to $24.38.

MUSA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 49%.



