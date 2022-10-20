TC Energy (TRP) to Develop RNG Plant at Jack Daniel Distillery

TC Energy TRP recently announced an investment of $29.3 million for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility near the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN to make RNG.

The facility, owned by Lynchburg Renewable Fuels LLC and being developed by 3 Rivers Energy Partners LLC, once operational in 2024, will be responsible for breaking down a by-product of Jack Daniel’s distilling process to produce methane gases recovered as biogas.

A biogas upgrade plant will then do away with contaminants to produce pipeline-quality RNG, which will be directly linked to a local natural gas utility. Moreover, liquid fertilizer will be produced in the process, which will be stored and distributed to meet the local agricultural demand.

TRP has been transporting renewable fuels since 2002. With the current capacity to move more than 30 billion cubic feet annually, TC Energy will market the entire RNG produced at the Jack Daniel facility. TRP and 3 Rivers Energy Partners have committed to developing future RNG projects in collaboration.

Corey Hessen, TC Energy’s executive vice president and president of power & energy solutions, stated that this investment is the company’s first in the production of RNG. “The production of RNG onsite at the Jack Daniel Distillery offers TC Energy one more opportunity to meet the challenge of growing energy needs and reducing emissions while providing customers with access to an affordable, reliable source of energy,” he added.

TC Energy Corporation is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. Established in 1951, the company is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TRP is also involved in other businesses, including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.

TC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.