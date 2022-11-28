TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat

Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats.

TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.

TC Energy’s comparable EBITDA of C$2.46 billion in the reported quarter was up from C$2.24 billion in the prior-year period.

This North America-based energy infrastructure provider’s quarterly revenues of $2.91 billion increased approximately 13.2% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion on solid segmental performances.

TC Energy’s board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of 90 Canadian cents per common share for the quarter ending Dec 31, 2022. The dividend is payable Jan 31, 2023, to its shareholders of record at the close of the business on Dec 30, 2022.

TC Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TC Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TC Energy Corporation Quote

Segmental Information

Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines' reported a comparable EBITDA of C$713 million, up about 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. This increase was primarily due to the impact of higher flow-through costs on TRP’s Canadian rate-regulated pipelines and increased rate-base earnings on the NGTL System.

U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines’ comparable EBITDA of C$926 million reflects a 4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s level. This upside can be attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar in 2022 with an otherwise consistent EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same-period level in 2021.

Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines’ comparable EBITDA of C$204 million was up 19.3% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure of C$171 million. This upside could primarily be related to the north section of the Villa de Reyes pipeline (VdR North) and the east section of the Tula pipeline (Tula East), both placed into commercial service in the September quarter of 2022.

Liquids Pipelines' unit’s comparable EBITDA of C$332 million in the reported quarter deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s level of C$387 million. This downtrend was due to lower rates and volumes on contracted volumes in the U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone Pipeline System as well as lower contributions from liquids marketing activities due to soft margins.

Power and Storage posted a comparable EBITDA of C$295 million, up by 77.7% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure of C$166 million. The uptrend is primarily attributable to higher contributions from Bruce Power owing to a rise in the contract price and greater plant output. This resulted from fewer planned outage days and an increased EBITDA from Canadian Power concerning higher realized power prices and marketing activities.

Expenditure and Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, TC Energy’s capital investments for the reported quarter summed C$2.6 billion.

TRP had cash and cash equivalents worth C$2.16 billion and long-term debt of C$40.92 billion, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 53.3%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the energy space might look at some better-ranked stocks like Vista Oil & Gas VIST, NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX and Patterson-UTI PTEN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vista’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.11 per share, indicating an increase of 475.9% from the year-ago earnings of 54 cents.

The consensus mark for VIST’s 2022 earnings has been revised 29.6% upward over the past 60 days.

The consensus mark for NexTier’s 2022 earnings stands at $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 427.9% from the year-ago loss of 43 cents.



NEX beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 271%.



The consensus estimate for Patterson’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, implying an increase of about 128% from the year-ago loss of $1.93.



PTEN beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being around 169.2%.

