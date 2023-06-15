TC Energy (TRP) Shuts Down Compressor Stations Due to Wildfires

TC Energy Corporation TRP has announced the temporary closedown of two compressor stations on its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) system and a gas storage facility in response to active wildfires near Edson, Alberta. This decision has raised concerns regarding the shutdown’s impact on Canada's oil and gas production, as TC Energy plays a significant role in transporting natural gas across the country and to the United States.

Below, we will delve into the details of TRP’s shutdown decision, its potential consequences for Canada’s oil and gas production, and the broader implications of wildfires for the energy industry.

TC Energy's Shutdown Measures

The aforementioned compressor stations play a crucial role in maintaining the pressure and flow of natural gas within the pipeline system, thereby ensuring safe and efficient transportation of the same. By closing these facilities, TC Energy aims to prioritize safety and protect the infrastructure from potential fire damage.

Impact on Oil and Gas Production

The NGTL system, which spans around 25,000 kilometers, serves as a key transportation network for natural gas in Canada. It supplies both the domestic and U.S. markets. The temporary closure of the infrastructure components may hamper the smooth flow of natural gas, potentially impacting production activities in Alberta and energy prices in the region.

Mitigating Measures and Monitoring

The company, however, assured its stakeholders that other sections of the NGTL system and additional pipeline systems continue to operate safely. TC Energy stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring the integrity of its pipeline infrastructure.

By keeping an eye on the wildfires and coordinating with relevant authorities, TRP aims to resume operations as soon as possible. The idea is to minimize the impact on oil and gas production.

Wildfires and the Energy Industry

Wildfires pose a significant risk to the energy industry, particularly in regions with rich natural resources like Canada. Another leading integrated Canada-based energy firm, Cenovus Energy, was previously affected due to wildfires in this region. Such fire incidents can disrupt energy infrastructure, including pipelines, power transmission lines, and oil and gas production facilities. The impact extends beyond immediate safety concerns, as temporary shutdowns can lead to production losses, supply-chain disruptions and economic stagnation for energy-dependent communities.

In recent years, the frequency and intensity of wildfires have increased. This can be attributed in part to climate change and changing weather patterns. As a result, energy companies must develop robust emergency response plans, invest in fire-resistant infrastructure and collaborate with local authorities to mitigate the impact of wildfires on their operations.

Conclusion

TC Energy's decision to shut down two compressor stations and a gas storage facility due to nearby wildfires highlights the vulnerability of the energy industry to natural disasters. The closedown also emphasizes the need for effective wildfire management strategies and increased resilience in energy infrastructure.

As the frequency of wildfires continues to rise, energy companies and policymakers must work together to ensure safety, protect critical infrastructure and maintain the stability of energy supply chains.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TRP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Eni E and Archrock AROC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Evolution Petroleum: EPM is worth approximately $265.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.01% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.23. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 18.10, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Eni: E is valued at around $49.97 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 7.7%.

E currently pays dividends of $1.29 per share, or 4.60%, on an annual basis. E's payout ratio currently sits at 21% of earnings.

Archrock: AROC is valued at around $1.56 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.34% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 6.02%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

