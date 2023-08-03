TC Energy (TRP) Price Target Decreased by 6.55% to 42.60

The average one-year price target for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) has been revised to 42.60 / share. This is an decrease of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 45.59 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.50 to a high of 50.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from the latest reported closing price of 35.87 / share.
- For more in-depth coverage of TC Energy, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.66%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 868,245K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Royal Bank Of Canada holds 97,133K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 0.30% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 51,044K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,952K shares, representing a decrease of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 24.48% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 34,463K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,412K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.60% over the last quarter.
Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 28,675K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 13.42% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,174K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 7.80% over the last quarter.
TC Energy Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
TC Energy Corporation is a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - company is present. Guided by its core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, company's 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where they operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Additional reading:
- NewsRelease TC Energy to unlock value by creating two premium energy infrastructure companies with intention to spin off Liquids Pipelines business Separation of the two companies enables greater contribution to energy transition and security • Creat
- NewsRelease TC Energy declares quarterly dividends CALGARY, Alberta – July 27, 2023 – News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend o
- TC Energy reports solid second quarter 2023 results, while significantly advancing Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway projects to planned cost and schedule Unlocking incremental shareholder value through spinning off Liquids Pipelines, integrating
- NewsRelease TC Energy partners with Global Infrastructure Partners through $5.2 billion sale of a 40 per cent equity interest in Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf • Transaction significantly accelerates deleveraging and delivers key 2023 strategic prior
- TC Energy to issue 2023 second quarter financial results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.