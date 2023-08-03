TC Energy (TRP) Price Target Decreased by 6.55% to 42.60

The average one-year price target for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) has been revised to 42.60 / share. This is an decrease of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 45.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.50 to a high of 50.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from the latest reported closing price of 35.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.66%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 868,245K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 97,133K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 51,044K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,952K shares, representing a decrease of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 34,463K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,412K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 28,675K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,174K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 7.80% over the last quarter.

TC Energy Background Information

TC Energy Corporation is a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - company is present. Guided by its core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, company's 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where they operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

