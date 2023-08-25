TC Energy (TRP) Plans a Stake Sale in NGTL to Indigenous Groups

TC Energy Corporation ( TRP ) filed to obtain regulatory approval for a move that would allow it to sell a stake in its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) System in Western Canada, potentially to indigenous groups, per a Bloomberg report.

In order to facilitate a possible future minority ownership of the system, including participation from indigenous groups, the pipeline operator TRP applied to the Canada Energy Regulator to transfer ownership of the NGTL system from one corporate entity to another.

The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, which produces the majority of the natural gas in Western Canada, is linked to domestic and international markets through the NGTL system.

After suffering cost overruns on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, TC Energy has been selling assets to reduce debt and accelerate its deleveraging process. The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is expected to supply to Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas plant.

The company also announced a divestiture of its oil pipelines division last month and reached an agreement to sell its 40% share in two U.S. natural gas pipeline networks for $3.9 billion (C$5.2 billion).

TC Energy seeks a ruling on the application by Nov 1, in order to facilitate a reorganization by Jan 1.

