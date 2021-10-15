TC Energy (TRP), Nikola Team Up for Development of Hydrogen Hub

TC Energy Corporation TRP along with electric truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation NKLA recently decided to team up on the co-development, construction, operation and ownership of large-scale hydrogen production centers in the United States and Canada.

In line with each company's primary goals, Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy and Nikola's Energy business unit are coordinating on ways to develop projects to create an infrastructure necessary to supply low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at volume. Also, both firms intend to build hubs in major geographic regions to expedite the adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen across all industrial segments.

A primary aim of this partnership is to construct sites capable of generating more than150 tons of hydrogen daily across heavily trafficked truck corridors to meet Nikola's anticipated requirement of hydrogen for fueling its Class 8 FCEVs over the next five years.

TC Energy has extensive pipeline, storage and power assets that may be used in reducing the expense and improving the speed of supply of these hydrogen-production centers. This could involve evaluating the integration of midstream assets to allow pipeline-based hydrogen distribution and storage as well as delivering carbon dioxide to permanent sequestration sites for decarbonizing the hydrogen generation process.

The company, which shares the same industrial space with Suncor Energy Inc. SU and Enbridge Inc. ENB, believes along with Nikola that hydrogen can be generated by utilizing natural gas, renewable natural gas and biomass feedstocks in combination with carbon capture and storage to achieve net-zero carbon intensity over time.

TC Energy is committed to its own carbon-reduction initiatives while becoming the carbon-free energy source of choice for the North American industrial, natural gas and oil sectors.Established in 1951, TC Energy is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States and Mexico. It is also involved in other businesses including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.