TC Energy (TRP), Indigenous Groups Mull Pipeline Stake Deal

TC Energy Corporation TRP is set to engage in discussions with representatives of indigenous communities regarding the potential sale of a stake in its western Canadian natural gas pipeline network. This landmark meeting, scheduled for Jan 15 in Edmonton, aims to explore a mutually beneficial partnership between TRP and 72 invited communities from provinces such as Alberta and British Columbia.

TC Energy's Vision for Indigenous Partnerships

TC Energy, headquartered in Calgary, envisions these partnerships as avenues for indigenous communities to actively participate in Canada's resource economy. In a recent statement, the company expressed its commitment to creating mutually beneficial relationships without delving into specific details at this stage.

The Context: Asset Sales and Debt Reduction

This initiative follows TC Energy's strategic decision to sell assets as part of a broader debt-reduction effort. The company faced challenges, including cost overruns on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, which is designed to supply Canada's first major liquefied natural gas plant. To counter such financial hurdles, TRP has been actively seeking innovative solutions, including engaging indigenous communities as equity partners.

The Regulatory Landscape

Last year, TRP sought approval from Canada Energy Regulator to transfer ownership of the Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) system, a vital component of its infrastructure. The objective is to facilitate potential future minority ownership, with possible participation from indigenous groups. The recent regulatory filing highlights TC Energy's commitment to inclusivity and diversity in its corporate structure.

The NGTL System: A Key Player in the Energy Landscape

The NGTL system, spanning approximately 24,600 kilometers (15,300 miles), plays a key role in gathering and transporting gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta and British Columbia. With the capacity to handle about a tenth of North America's natural gas supply, it is a critical piece of infrastructure connecting domestic and export markets.

Indigenous Partnerships: A Growing Trend in Western Canada

This move by TRP aligns with a broader trend among Western Canadian energy companies. Increasingly, these companies are recognizing the importance of including indigenous communities as equity partners in their projects. Along with promoting economic collaboration this strategic decision addresses environmental and legal opposition that projects may encounter.

Previous Milestones: The U.S. Pipeline Stake Sale and Oil Pipelines Unit Spin-Off

In pursuit of financial resilience, TRP made significant steps last year by agreeing to sell a 40% stake in two U.S. natural gas pipeline networks for a substantial $5.2 billion. Additionally, the company announced plans to spin off its oil pipelines unit, signaling a strategic realignment to focus on core competencies.

Conclusion

As TRP prepares for the key meeting on Jan 15, the potential partnership with Indigenous communities emerges as a progressive step toward shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future. By actively involving indigenous groups in the ownership and decision-making processes, management aims to set a precedent for responsible corporate citizenship in the energy sector.

So, along with a business transaction this collaboration signifies a commitment to shared success and environmental stewardship. The outcome of this meeting has potential to reshape the landscape of energy partnerships in Western Canada.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, TRP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, The Williams Companies WMB and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA. While OII currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WMB and MUSA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International is worth $1.96 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 3.7%.

OII provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

The Williams Companies is valued at $43.09 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share or 5.05% on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

MUSA is worth $8.03 billion. In the past year, its shares have gained 42.5%.

MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail gasoline stores, principally in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.