TC Energy (TRP) Holds Annual Investor Day: Key Takeaways

At its Annual Investor Day last week, midstream biggie TC Energy TRP presented a summary of its five-year corporate strategy and operational targets. The company believes that its massive secured project portfolio will add meaningfully to future profitability and shareholder returns. TC Energy also looks poised to grow its dividend, underpinned by stable cash flows from long-term contracts.

This premier energy infrastructure provider in North America expects natural gas to play a ”pivotal role” in the continent’s energy future with consumption growing by more than 25% through 2030. However, liquids will keep playing an important role in the fuel mix. At the same time, TC Energy continues to expand its portfolio increasingly toward renewables, hydrogen as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage. The projects include powering the U.S. portion of the Keystone pipeline using renewable energy and a unique initiative to develop 24x7 carbon-free power

TC Energy has C$29 billion of secured capital programs (with C$7 billion to be okayed by the end of this year) set to provide an average after-tax return of about 8% to shareholders. TRP added that between now and 2026, capital spending would total C$21 billion this year – enough to support EBITDA at a CAGR of 5% over that time. In particular, the pipeline operator is eyeing investments to the tune of C$5-6 billion in Mexico natural gas, considering the strong base business there. The company’s capital allocation strategy will also help it to achieve its long-term leverage reduction target of approximately 4.75x debt-to--EBITDA

TC Energy, which has hiked its dividend for 21 years in a row, expects to be able to keep raising the payout by 3%-5% in the future. While the dividend growth rate is down from 5%-7% previously, the current yield of around 6% appears safe on the back of impressive growth projects in the backlog.

TC Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While TRP shares have largely underperformed the industry in a year (6.3% versus 20.6%), we believe the company is trending toward the right direction, which will help the stock catch up.



