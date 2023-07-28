TC Energy (TRP) Declares Force Majeure Owing to Pipeline Issue

TC Energy's TRP Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline declared a force majeure and isolated a section of its Line VB pipeline after detecting a pressure drop due to an unplanned incident along Interstate 81 in Strasburg, VA. This incident has sparked considerable concern, given TC Energy's reputation as a prominent player in the energy sector, particularly with its well-known Keystone oil pipeline.

According to latest information, the fire along the route of the natural gas pipeline had been put out, but the reason for the pressure drop is still unknown. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to workers or the public, but the affected pipeline section remains shut for safety reasons.

Impact on Deliveries to LOUDOUN LNG Interconnect

The pressure reduction caused by the incident has impacted physical deliveries to the LOUDOUN LNG (LOUDOUN) interconnect. This disruption can have broader implications for the energy supply chain, making it crucial for TC Energy to address the issue promptly and effectively. Let’s see how long it takes to restore normal operations and deliveries to the LOUDOUN interconnect.

Investigation by PHMSA

In light of the rupture associated with the 26-inch natural gas transmission pipeline, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is conducting a comprehensive investigation. Such investigations are standard procedures in the energy industry to determine the root cause of incidents, identify potential safety concerns and establish preventive measures to avert future mishaps.

Collaboration With Regulatory Authorities

Working in close collaboration with regulatory authorities, like the PHMSA, is vital for ensuring compliance with safety standards and best practices. Government agencies play a pivotal role in overseeing the energy industry and ensuring adherence to safety guidelines and protocols. Companies like TC Energy must embrace this collaboration and view it as an opportunity to enhance its safety measures.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

With safety as a top priority, TC Energy has established an approximately 1,650-foot (503-m) response radius to ensure the well-being of the local community and support their response efforts. As a precautionary measure, the company is requesting the public to avoid the affected area until further notice. The swift response and commitment to ensuring public safety are commendable.

The Importance of Pipeline Safety

The incident involving TRP’s Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline serves as a reminder of the significance of pipeline safety and its critical role in the energy sector. Pipelines are a crucial component of the infrastructure that transports oil and natural gas across vast distances, connecting regions and ensuring a stable energy supply for industries and consumers alike.

Conclusion

As the investigation by the PHMSA proceeds, it is imperative for TC Energy and other pipeline companies to learn from such incidents and implement necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Embracing cutting-edge technologies, collaborating with regulatory authorities, and prioritizing safety and environmental protection are key steps toward building a resilient and responsible energy infrastructure.

