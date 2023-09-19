TC Energy (TRP) Completes Bruce Power's Unit 6 MCR in Ontario

TC Energy Corporation TRP announced the successful commercial operation of Unit 6 within the Bruce Power facility, a milestone for clean energy in Ontario. This achievement marks a crucial moment in Bruce Power's Major Component Replacement (MCR) program, demonstrating the commitment to providing emission-less, baseload power to Ontario's electricity grid. Let's delve into the details of this remarkable accomplishment and its implications.

The Significance of Unit 6

Unit 6's successful return to service signifies a major leap forward in Bruce Power's Life Extension Program. This initiative, launched in 2016, aims to refurbish Units 3-8 over the next decade, extending their operational period to 2064 and beyond. The completion of Unit 6 MCR not only advances this ambitious project but also significantly reduces the execution risk surrounding the remaining units.

A Shared Commitment to Safety and Efficiency

François Poirier, TC Energy’s president and chief executive officer, conveyed satisfaction with the achievement, emphasizing that the safe, on-budget, and ahead-of-schedule completion demonstrates its collective dedication to project execution. The collaboration among TC Energy, Bruce Power staff, and all those backing the Life-Extension Program, has reinstated a crucial asset, providing dependable, secure, cost-effective and carbon-free electricity to the people of Ontario.

A Strategic Investment

TC Energy's involvement in Bruce Power is more than just a partnership, it's a strategic investment in the future of clean energy. With a 48.4% ownership stake in Bruce Power, alongside OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals, TC Energy is well positioned to benefit from this investment. Bruce Power's revenues are contracted with the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) through 2064, ensuring strong returns on investments and alignment with TC Energy's preferences for high-quality assets and long-term contracts.

The Role of Nuclear Power

As the world grapples with the growing energy demand, nuclear power emerges as a crucial contributor. Its ability to provide consistent, emission-free electricity makes it an indispensable part of the energy mix. Unit 6's refurbishment is a testament to the importance of nuclear power in meeting future energy demands.

Beyond Electricity: Medical Isotopes

Unit 6's significance extends beyond electricity generation. It will also play a critical role in producing cancer-fighting medical isotopes. This dual-purpose functionality underscores the versatility and value of nuclear power plants like Bruce Power.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey to complete Unit 6 MCR was not without its challenges. Commencing in January 2020, the project faced the unprecedented obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite these difficulties, the dedicated team managed to complete the project ahead of schedule and within budget, a testament to its unwavering commitment.

Bruce Power's Impact on Ontario

Bruce Power's Life-Extension Program is not only vital for clean electricity generation but also for powering Ontario's future. With the IESO anticipating a soaring need for clean energy, the refurbished units will play a pivotal role in meeting this demand. Currently, Bruce Power supplies clean electricity to 30 percent of Ontario, making it a cornerstone of the province's energy infrastructure.

In conclusion, the successful completion of Unit 6 Major Component Replacement at Bruce Power is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and commitment of TC Energy and its partners. It represents a significant move in the pursuit of clean, reliable energy for Ontario and underscores the vital role of nuclear power in the energy landscape. As the world's energy needs continue to grow, initiatives like Bruce Power's Life Extension Program will play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TRP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI and USA Compression Partners USAC, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock AROC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy is valued at $3.47 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 21.5%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share, or 5.79% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

USA Compression Partners is worth approximately $2.17 million. USAC currently pays a dividend of $2.10 per unit, or 9.49% on an annual basis.

The company offers natural gas compression services to oil companies and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. It also operates stations.

Archrock is valued at around $1.90 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 5.12%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.