TC Energy (TRP) Announces C$1B Deal With Canada-Based NLE

TC Energy Corporation TRP announced that it entered an agreement with Canada’s indigenous group, Natural Law Energy (“NLE”). The agreement permits the latter to invest up to C$1 billion in TC Energy’s Keystone XL Pipeline project underway in Canada despite opposition from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

The transaction’s initial phase is expected to end in the third quarter of the next year. The project had to cope with multiple oppositions from various U.S. landowners, environmental and indigenous groups as it is thought to worsen climatic fluctuations and add to greenhouse gas emissions.

TC energy is proceeding with the construction of the cross-border project, following the NLE investment in spite of Biden’s vow to stop the pipeline by revoking Keystone XL’s permit in the U.S. The midstream service also believes that the NLE agreement will lead to employment generation and support from the indigenous group, which might fit well into the incoming Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan. The project is expected to enter into operation in 2023.

The pipeline system, proposed in 2008, is expected to deliver up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to Nebraska. Importantly, the partnership will provide valuable contributions from NLE on the project, thereby, making Keystone XL the most sustainable and secured pipeline system ever made. Beside this, it will enable the realization of long-term economic benefits obtained from NLE’s investment.

The company constructed about 200 kilometers of pipeline since the project’s approval last March. It intends to enhance the construction process in early 2021 by employing about 15,000 people compared with 3,000 now. As the project advances, TC Energy will create additional opportunities for the future generation, both in Canada and the United States.

On its part, the company believes that the job-creations and support by local investors will assure Biden that the pipeline fits into his “Build Back Better” agenda for a safe, secure and booming energy future.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, TC Energy is a premier natural gas-focused midstream energy service provider. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The energy company’s stock has lost 2.5% compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.

