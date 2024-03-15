TC Energy (TRP) Agrees to Sell Prince Rupert Pipeline Project

TC Energy Corporation TRP announced that it has agreed to sell its Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project (PRGT) to Nisga’a Nation and Western LNG. PRGT is a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, the westernmost province of Canada that would support the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The divestiture aligns with TC Energy's strategic priorities for 2024, which focus on disciplined capital allocation within its established investment framework, maximizing asset value and enhancing its overall financial strength.

Strategic Priorities

TC Energy's 2024 strategic priorities show the company's commitment to responsible growth and operational excellence. With an annual net capital expenditure limit of $6-$7 billion, TRP intends to maximize asset value while maintaining financial strength and flexibility. The agreement with Nisga'a Nation and Western LNG is perfectly aligned with these goals, indicating TC Energy's commitment to creating shareholder value and promoting sustainable energy infrastructure.

Indigenous Partnership

One notable aspect of this agreement is its emphasis on Indigenous co-ownership and development. By collaborating with the Nisga'a Nation and Western LNG, TC Energy demonstrates its commitment to meaningful Indigenous engagement and economic development. This collaborative approach ensures that Indigenous communities participate actively in energy projects, while also promoting cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.

CEO's Statement

TC Energy president and CEO, François Poirier, expressed optimism about the agreement, emphasizing its importance for Indigenous communities, customers and the broader energy sector. He underscored the benefits of LNG development in British Columbia, citing its potential to support long-term growth, boost global emission reduction efforts and promote responsible natural gas production.

Transition Services and Timeline

The transaction is scheduled to be closed in the second quarter of 2024, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

As part of the letter agreement, TC Energy has committed to providing transition services to facilitate the seamless transfer of the pipeline project. These services, offered on a reimbursable basis, highlight TRP's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and supporting ongoing development efforts.

Financial Implications

While initial proceeds from the transaction may not be material to TC Energy, the potential for additional payments contingent upon project milestones underscores the long-term value of the agreement. By leveraging strategic partnerships and prudent financial management, TC Energy positions itself for sustainable growth and value creation.

Environmental Considerations

In addition to its economic implications, the agreement demonstrates TC Energy's commitment to environmental stewardship. By facilitating the export of responsibly produced Canadian natural gas, the company helps reduce global emissions and promotes the transition to cleaner energy. This is consistent with TC Energy's overall sustainability goals and emphasizes the importance of responsible resource development.

Conclusion

The agreement between TC Energy and Nisga’a Nation and Western LNG marks a milestone in the development of energy infrastructure in British Columbia. By prioritizing Indigenous partnership, responsible resource development and financial prudence, TC Energy demonstrates its commitment to sustainable growth and stakeholder value. As the transaction progresses, the company remains poised to deliver on its strategic priorities while contributing to Canada's energy security and global emission reduction efforts.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TRP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Energy Transfer LP ET, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $8.63 billion. In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 72.3%.

MUSA markets retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, operating retail stores under the brands Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

Energy Transfer is valued at $50.88 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.26 per share, or 8.34%, on an annual basis.

ET is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.7 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.48%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry. It specializes in subsea field development and covers project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

