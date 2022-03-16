TC Energy (TRP) Agrees to Indigenous Stake in Coastal GasLink

Calgary-based TC Energy Corporation TRP declared that it signed option agreements to sell 10% of its interest in the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project to indigenous communities across the pipeline's route. The prospect of having equity ownership is available to the native groups that already hold existing agreements with the 670 km-long development.



This project, in which TC Energy owns a 35% interest, while KKR and Alberta Investment Management together hold a 65% stake, has been opposed by environmentalists and First Nations (a term used to identify the native Canadian population) for several years as they contend that the pipeline trespasses the traditional native land.



For the option agreements, The Nations have established two entities, namely the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership and the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership, that jointly represent 16 communities that have confirmed their backing for the same.



TC Energy mentioned that the equity option is in addition to 20 agreements that Coastal GasLink has with indigenous groups along the route to offer opportunities for contracting and employment, among other long-term benefits. However, the equity option can be exercised after the commercial in-service of the pipeline contingent on required regulatory approvals.



Built in British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, the Coastal GasLink pipeline will have a preliminary transport capacity of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day. The project will transport natural gas from the Montney gas-producing region, the Groundbirch area west of Dawson Creek, to the permitted LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat.

TC Energy Corporation is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. Established in 1951, the company is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TRP is also involved in other businesses, including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.

TC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Devon Energy DVN, Marathon Petroleum MPC and PDC Energy PDCE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Devon Energy’s 2022 earnings is projected at $6.40 per share, up about 81.3% from the projected year-ago earnings of $3.53. Devon Energy stock has rallied 139% in a year.

Devon Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 18.5%. DVN is valued at around $35 billion.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at around $43 billion. Marathon Petroleum beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 74.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2022 earnings is projected at $6.11 per share, up approximately 149.4% from the projected year-ago earnings of $2.45.

PDC Energy’s stock price has increased 72.6% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDC Energy’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 29% upward over the past 30 days from $10.33 per share to $13.32.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.32 per share, up 66.7% from the projected year-ago earnings of $7.99.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.