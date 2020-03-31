TC Energy to start work on Keystone XL pipeline after $1.1 bln Alberta funding

Adds details on construction funding, background on delays

March 31 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Tuesday it would proceed with the construction of the long-delayed $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project after getting a $1.1 billion equity investment from the Alberta government.

The investment from the Western Canadian province would substantially cover planned construction costs through the end of 2020, TC Energy said.

The remaining $6.9 billion is expected to be largely made in 2021 and 2022 and funded through a credit facility and an investment by TC Energy, the company said.

TC Energy expects to buy the Alberta government's stake once the project is in service. It also plans to raise about $1 billion by selling some of its shares.

The company, which had planned to start mobilizing heavy construction equipment in February, said last month that there was too much uncertainty to commit immediately to the project.

The pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes. The project was also rejected by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

