TRP

TC Energy to spin off oil pipeline business

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 27, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 27 (Reuters) - North American pipeline company TC Energy TRP.TO said on Thursday that it would spin off its oil pipeline business and focus on transporting natural gas, in its latest move to raise money to repay debt.

TC said it expected to complete the spinoff in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

