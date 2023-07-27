TC Energy to spin off oil pipeline business

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 27 (Reuters) - North American pipeline company TC Energy TRP.TO said on Thursday that it would spin off its oil pipeline business and focus on transporting natural gas, in its latest move to raise money to repay debt.

TC said it expected to complete the spinoff in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

