News & Insights

US Markets
TRP

TC Energy to sell 40% interest in Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf pipelines for C$5.2 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds deal details and background in paragraphs 2-4

July 24 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Monday it has entered into an agreement to sell a 40% interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines for C$5.2 billion ($3.95 billion).

Both the pipelines span more than 15,000 miles and deliver a substantial portion of daily U.S. natural gas demand, including about 20% of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export supply, according to TC Energy.

Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf will be held in a new joint venture partnership with fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TC Energy will continue to operate the pipelines.

($1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.