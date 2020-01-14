US Markets

TC Energy to resume work on Keystone XL oil pipeline in February

Rod Nickel Reuters
Manitoba Reuters
Canadian pipeline company TC Energy Corp said on Tuesday that it planned to start pre-construction work in February for its Keystone XL oil pipeline, the start of a busy planned work schedule for the long-delayed project in 2020.

TC said in a filing with U.S. District Court in Montana that in February it would start mobilizing heavy construction equipment in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, and aim to begin building a 1.2-mile (1.93 km) segment spanning the U.S.-Canada border in April, subject to approvals.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

