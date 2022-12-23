TC Energy to restart Keystone's Cushing segment after regulator approval

Dec 23 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO on Friday said it will start returning to service its Keystone pipeline's idled segment to Cushing, Oklahoma, in the next several days, after a U.S. regulator approved its restart plan.

"Our onsite activities will continue despite adverse weather, although colder temperatures may slow efforts due to impacts on some equipment," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.