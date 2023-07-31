TC Energy to operate pipelines in part of Virginia at reduced pressure

Adds details from the corrective action order

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO on Monday said it plans to operate pipelines at reduced pressure in a part of Virginia affected by an incident, in accordance with a corrective action order from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

On July 25, TC Energy's Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline declared force majeure and isolated a section of its Line VB pipeline in the U.S. state after detecting a pressure drop caused by an unforeseen incident.

The PHMSA's order stated that "the cause of the failure is currently unknown, but based on initial observations of the failed pipe, environmental cracking is the suspected cause."

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it is working to return to service the adjacent parts of the pipeline system not directly impacted by the incident."

