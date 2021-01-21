US Markets
TC Energy to cut 1,000 construction jobs, halt KXL work - letter

Valerie Volcovici Reuters
Rod Nickel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Calgary-based TC Energy Corp TRP.TO will eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs in coming weeks, and halt work on the Keystone XL oil pipeline, due to U.S. President Joe Biden's revoking of the project's presidential permit, the company said in an email to employees.

TC Energy separately confirmed the email, sent by KXL President Richard Prior on Wednesday and seen by Reuters, was authentic.

