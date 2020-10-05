US Markets
TC Energy to buy rest of TC PipeLines in $1.48 bln deal

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

TC PipeLines LP said on Monday top shareholder TC Energy Corp offered to buy the rest of the natural gas pipelines operator in a deal that valued the company at about $1.48 billion.

Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy owns a 23.96% stake in TC PipeLines, according to Refinitiv data.

TC PipeLines common shareholders will receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy, representing a value of $27.31 per share, a premium of 5.4% to TC PipeLines' Friday close.

As the general partner of TC PipeLines is an indirect subsidiary of TC Energy, a committee consisting of independent directors will be formed to review the offer, the company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

