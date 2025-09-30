TC Energy Targets US Growth, LNG Development & Mexico Pipeline

TC Energy Corporation TRP, a leading energy infrastructure company from North America, is reportedly realigning its investment focus, prioritizing the United States as a prime market for growth amid evolving energy policies in Canada. This recalibration comes as the company simultaneously navigates the expansion of Canada’s liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) capacity, highlighting its dual commitment to capitalizing on lucrative opportunities across the continent.

U.S. Energy Market: The Epicenter of TRP’s Growth Strategy

Under the leadership of CEO Francois Poirier, Calgary-based oil and gas storage and transportation company has clearly signaled a decisive shift toward accelerating investments in the United States. The U.S. market offers significantly higher returns compared with Canada, driven by robust energy demand, regulatory incentives and the federal government’s agenda to boost energy infrastructure. Recent executive orders from the U.S. administration are designed to fast-track energy supply growth, particularly to support data centers and artificial intelligence (“AI”) development hubs that require massive, reliable power sources.

In response to these market dynamics, TRP announced a sweeping $8.5 billion investment plan focused on expanding its U.S. energy infrastructure over the next five years. This capital infusion will fund key pipeline projects and facility upgrades, positioning the company to meet soaring demand in key regions like Texas and the Midwest. The strategic emphasis on U.S. assets is underpinned by a favorable regulatory environment and a clear trajectory toward energy dominance by the U.S. policymakers.

Expanding Horizons: TRP’s Strategic Foray Into Mexico

Beyond the United States, TRP is actively exploring growth opportunities in Mexico, aiming to enhance cross-border energy trade. The company’s vision includes expanding the Topolobampo pipeline, which currently transports natural gas into northwestern Mexico. Plans to increase capacity by linking this infrastructure with West Texas’ gas supplies would open new channels for natural gas export and distribution, supporting Mexico’s burgeoning energy needs and regional economic development.

This Mexico initiative aligns with TRP’s broader objective to build a tri-national energy corridor, integrating supply chains from Canada through the United States and into Mexico. This interconnected system not only diversifies TRP’s asset base but also strengthens North America’s energy security and resilience againstglobal marketfluctuations.

Canada’s LNG Ambitions: TRP’s Continued Commitment

Despite the aggressive U.S. and Mexican expansion plans, TRP remains firmly engaged in Canada’s evolving energy landscape, particularly the LNG Canada project on the West Coast. This project is pivotal for positioning Canada as a major LNG exporter to Asia and other international markets. Prime minister Mark Carney’s recent policy shifts have accelerated the project’s Phase 2 development, which calls for a significant capacity increase in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

This expansion requires the addition of five to six new compressor stations, a massive capital investment estimated in the billions of dollars. The Coastal GasLink pipeline is critical to transporting natural gas from Canada’s abundant reserves to the LNG export terminal, enabling the country to capitalize on surging global LNG demand. TRP’s involvement underlines the confidence in Canada’s LNG potential despite its heavier investment tilt toward the United States.

Balancing Risk and Opportunity: Navigating North America’s Energy Markets

TC Energy’s investment strategy reflects a sophisticated balancing act between pursuing higher-yield U.S. projects and supporting Canada’s LNG export expansion. The U.S. market’s regulatory clarity, economic incentives and aggressive energy policies provide a fertile ground for near-term growth. Conversely, Canada’s LNG ambitions represent a longer-term bet on transforming the country into a key player in the global LNG market.

This dual-market focus enables TRP to hedge risks while positioning itself as a dominant energy infrastructure provider across North America. By investing heavily in pipeline expansions, compressor stations and cross-border connections, the company is building a comprehensive energy network capable of delivering natural gas efficiently from source to end user.

Future of TRP’s Leadership in Energy Infrastructure

As TC Energy pushes forward with the ambitious plans, it is set to play a central role in shaping North America’s energy future. Its investments align with broader geopolitical trends favoring energy independence and sustainability, while meeting the escalating demand for natural gas driven by industrial growth and technological innovation.

TC Energy’s emphasis on the U.S. and Mexican markets positions it to capitalize on dynamic regulatory landscapes and emerging infrastructure needs. Meanwhile, its steadfast commitment to Canada’s LNG expansion highlights a vision for integrated energy exports that leverage North America’s vast natural gas reserves.

In summary, TRP is forging a resilient, multi-faceted growth path that balances immediate opportunities in the United States with strategic long-term projects in Canada and Mexico. This approach not only enhances shareholder value but also strengthens the continent’s energy security and supports the global transition toward cleaner, more efficient fuel sources.

Other Energy Leaders Capitalizing on Growing LNG Demand

As TRP strategically expands the footprint across North America, balancing high-yield U.S. projects with Canada’s long-term LNG ambitions, it is important to see how other global energy leaders are similarly positioning themselves to capitalize on growing LNG demand and market diversification. Companies like Chevron Corporation CVX, TotalEnergies SE TTE and Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG are making bold investments and long-term agreements that reflect a shared industry drive toward enhancing energy security and expanding liquefied natural gas infrastructure worldwide.

For instance, Chevron is exploring investments in European regasification terminals to support the continent’s shift away from Russia’s gas and strengthen energy security amid rising LNG demand. Beyond Europe, Chevron is developing LNG projects in the Eastern Mediterranean and holds long-term agreements with major U.S. LNG suppliers. With a diverse global LNG portfolio, Chevron aims to expand its presence and capitalize on long-term market opportunities.

Similarly, TotalEnergies signed a 10-year agreement to supply South Korea’s KOGAS with 1 million tons of LNG annually starting in 2027, increasing to 3 million tons from 2028, sourced mainly from its U.S. LNG portfolio. This deal strengthens TotalEnergies’ LNG market position and supports long-term revenues while aligning with global trends toward supply diversification amid rising LNG demand. The company’s integrated LNG operations and expansion efforts align with the goal to increase natural gas in its sales mix and reduce emissions by 2030.

Meanwhile, Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, signed a long-term agreement to supply JERA, a Japanese energy firm, with about 1 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas from 2029 to 2050, priced based on the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark plus a fixed fee. This deal enhances JERA’s energy security and strengthens the partnership between the companies. Additionally, Cheniere is expanding its Corpus Christi facility in Texas to increase liquefaction capacity by more than 3 million tons annually.

